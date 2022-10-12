Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,332,525 shares in the company, valued at C$27,640,421.25. Insiders bought a total of 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $78,121 over the last ninety days.

AX.UN opened at C$9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.26. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$9.05 and a 52-week high of C$13.76.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

