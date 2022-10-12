Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87. Cactus has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after purchasing an additional 365,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 930,673 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.