Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN stock opened at C$14.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$14.44 and a 12-month high of C$20.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.96.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

