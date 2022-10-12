Entain (LON:ENT) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,192.86 ($26.50).

Entain Price Performance

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,104.50 ($13.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72). The company has a market cap of £6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,068.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,227.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,320.66.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

