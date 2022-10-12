Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $501.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHYHY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

