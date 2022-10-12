Playtech (LON:PTEC) PT Lowered to GBX 601

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 607 ($7.33) to GBX 601 ($7.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Playtech Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PTEC stock opened at GBX 475.20 ($5.74) on Wednesday. Playtech has a 52-week low of GBX 360.80 ($4.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 775 ($9.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 464.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 453.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.81.

Get Playtech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Playtech news, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.90), for a total value of £414,190 ($500,471.24). In other news, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £414,190 ($500,471.24). Also, insider John Krumins acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £37,360 ($45,142.58).

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.