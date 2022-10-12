936 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

