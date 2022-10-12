2,736 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 40.5% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,411,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,591 shares of company stock worth $18,793,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

