Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Shares of JETS opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51.

