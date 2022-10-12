Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

MDY stock opened at $412.94 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.76 and its 200 day moving average is $446.39.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

