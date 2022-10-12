Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $98,000 in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth $96,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,611,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,457,000 after purchasing an additional 315,803 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Dana Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DAN opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.27. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

