2,275 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V.F. Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

