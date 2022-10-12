Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.10 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,113,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,838,000 after purchasing an additional 937,671 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average of $90.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $408.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.