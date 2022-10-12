Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $408.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

