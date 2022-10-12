The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $76,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $282.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $289.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.