GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 6,577.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 155,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 153,053 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 91,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

GDDY stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,270.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,270.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

