KBC Group NV Purchases 228 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Globant by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 24.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.41 and its 200 day moving average is $205.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Globant’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

