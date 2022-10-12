Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.38% of Bancolombia worth $27,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

NYSE:CIB opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

