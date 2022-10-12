Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 767.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,614 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AA. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2,341.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 86,958 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

NYSE:AA opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

