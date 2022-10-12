KBC Group NV Acquires 569 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $329.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.27.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

