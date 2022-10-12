KBC Group NV Purchases 782 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.82. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.28%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

