KBC Group NV Increases Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 177,201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $3,935,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 103.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 786.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

CUZ stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

