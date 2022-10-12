KBC Group NV Grows Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of NCR worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NCR by 59.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in NCR by 283.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in NCR by 16.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

