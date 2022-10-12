KBC Group NV Purchases 537 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

KBC Group NV grew its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of UniFirst worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 7,839.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,514,000 after acquiring an additional 184,932 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UniFirst Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UNF opened at $164.88 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $220.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.93.

UniFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.