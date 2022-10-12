Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Datadog worth $29,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $360,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $111,785,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 39,233.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 657,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,555,000 after purchasing an additional 655,589 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,280.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,166. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.