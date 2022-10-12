Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.37%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

