Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

