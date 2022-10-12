Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $140.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

