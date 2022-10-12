Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 6,725 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after acquiring an additional 917,906 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

