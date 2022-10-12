Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.89. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

