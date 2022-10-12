Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

NYSE:MS opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 231,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 55,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

