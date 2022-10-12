Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

