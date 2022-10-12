MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.38.

MSCI stock opened at $399.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.24. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $437,422,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

