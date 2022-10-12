MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

MSA Safety stock opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average is $123.51. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 0.90.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. The business had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

