MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $712.94 million, a PE ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,455,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 197,534 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,494,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 480,535 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,759,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,441,000 after buying an additional 37,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,866,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 119,007 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

