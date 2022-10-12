StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.