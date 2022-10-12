Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Mosaic stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

