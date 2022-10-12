Model N (NYSE:MODN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MODN. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Model N stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 76.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

