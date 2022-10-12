3M (NYSE:MMM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.87.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.