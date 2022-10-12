Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
MLM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.90.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MLM stock opened at $317.42 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.35. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $2,844,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $13,844,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
