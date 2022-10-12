Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Maximus has a 1 year low of $56.12 and a 1 year high of $88.13.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 230.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

