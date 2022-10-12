Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Maximus Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Maximus has a 1 year low of $56.12 and a 1 year high of $88.13.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 230.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maximus (MMS)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.