Strs Ohio Buys 639 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,268,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.