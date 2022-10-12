Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Shares of OC opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

