Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Textron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.