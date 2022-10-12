AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MITT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 7.3 %

MITT stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

Insider Activity at AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.

In related news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $296,459.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.