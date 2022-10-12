Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFG. Bank of America cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

