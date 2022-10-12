MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

MFA Financial Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.79. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

In related news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $11,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $7,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

