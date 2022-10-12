MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAG opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.06. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

