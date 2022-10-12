BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.70- EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.92.
BRP Stock Down 2.4 %
DOOO stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.45. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $95.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48.
BRP Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BRP by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BRP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.
Further Reading
