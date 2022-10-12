Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Nucor Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Nucor stock opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.45.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 76,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nucor (NUE)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.