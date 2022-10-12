Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nucor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 76,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

